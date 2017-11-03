‘The Simpsons’ delights fans by dropping subtle ‘Rick and Morty’ reference

A nod to the opening episode of the lauded Adult Swim cartoon's most recent season also pleased 'R&M' creator Justin Roiland

The Simpsons have delighted fans of Rick and Morty by referencing McDonald’s infamous Szechuan sauce in its latest episode.

Simpsons showrunner Al Jean first alerted fans to the subtle reference yesterday (November 2) by posting a still from the title sequence of the long-running animated show’s latest episode, which will air in the US on Sunday (November 5).

Eagle-eyed responders to Jean’s tweet noticed that Maggie appeared to be holding a bottle of Szechuan sauce.

The condiment has gained huge significance in the Rick and Morty fan community this year after Rick confessed in season three‘s opening episode, The Rickshank Rickdemption, that he was solely driven by obtaining the limited-edition Szechuan sauce that was sold by McDonald’s for the promotion of the 1998 film Mulan.

After Jean confirmed that the reference was “a little shout-out” to Rick and Morty, fans of both shows largely reacted with delight to The Simpsons‘ altered title sequence.

Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, who voices both the titular characters, also responded to the reference, while Rick and Morty writer and producer Mike McMahan tweeted: “We really need to start figuring out Season 4’s thing that goes too far.”

The two shows first crossed over in 2015, with Rick and Morty taking over The Simpsons‘ iconic ‘Couch Gag’ for one episode.

Late last month, one minor character on Rick and Morty appeared to be killed off in a promotional clip.