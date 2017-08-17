‘The Simpsons’ writer accuses show of sexism

Mimi Pond wrote the show's first full-length episode in 1989

An early writer for The Simpsons has accused the show’s bosses of sexism in a new interview.

Mimi Pond wrote the show’s first full-length episode, titled ‘Simpsons Roasting on an Open Fire’, in 1989. The episode was later nominated for two Emmy awards. However, it was the first and last episode she wrote for the seminal cartoon.

Speaking to Jezebel, Pond said: “I was never invited to be on staff, and I never knew why for the longest time. No one ever called me or explained to me or apologised or anything. And it wasn’t until years later that I found out that Sam Simon, who was the showrunner, didn’t want any women around because he was going through a divorce.”

Pond went on to add: “It had remained a boys’ club for a good long time. I feel like I was just as qualified as anyone else who came along and got hired on the show, and it was just because I was a woman that I was, you know, not allowed entry into that club.”

“I always wind up being the turd in the punchbowl because the show is so beloved and everything, and I’m sorry to burst bubbles but [laughs], it wasn’t a pleasant experience for me.”

The AV Club recently found that only eight per cent of the 616 Simpsons episodes to date featured a woman writer.