The ‘Twin Peaks’ revival season is ‘hilarious’

David Lynch's cult show returns in May

Actress Laura Dern has spoken about Twin Peaks season 3 in a new interview.

Dern joins the Twin Peaks cast for its upcoming revival, coming to Showtime on May 21.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Dern said: “People have to tune in, because I am just so excited about it. It’s brave and fiery and deep, poignant and hilarious.”

“You must always watch when David Lynch makes anything,” she added. “I believe it’s what keeps art going. It should be a prerequisite.”

Dern previously worked with Lynch on the films Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart and Inland Empire.

FilmMagic

Read more: Twin Peaks season 3 – release date, cast, trailers and everything you need to know

Lynch’s cult TV series Twin Peaks first arrived on screens back in 1990. Viewers were captivated by its murder mystery plot and the show quickly grew one of the biggest fan followings in telly history. The show was cancelled in 1991 due to season two’s poor ratings.

The new season will consist of 18 episodes in total, with the network’s CEO, David Nevins, describing it as “the pure heroin version of David Lynch”.

Nevins had previously warned fans to expect an “unconventional” release for Twin Peaks season 3. “I think it is quite possible we’re not going to do a traditional release pattern. I’ve had a couple conversations with David [Lynch],” Nevins explained.

Watch a trailer below: