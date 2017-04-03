Watch a stage invader crash the final of ‘The Voice’

The man briefly held up a piece of paper before being ushered away by security staff

The final of The Voice was gatecrashed by a stage invader wielding a paper sign – watch footage of the incident below.

The ITV talent show wound up its latest season last night (April 2), with Mo Adeniran triumphing over Into The Ark. Adeniran – a 21-year-old former hotel worker – has landed himself a recording contract with Polydor as a result of winning the contest, and will now head into the studio to record his debut EP.

However, a major talking point from last night’s broadcast came as a stage invader briefly gatecrashed the show during its live broadcast. The man, who was wearing a baseball cap, managed to get on stage and appeared to be holding a piece of paper with writing on it – though whatever message it carried wasn’t displayed by the time he was tackled off stage by venue security staff.

Watch the dramatic incident below.

Commenting on the incident, ITV played down its significance: “There was a brief interruption on stage, which was dealt with immediately by security. The show continued as planned.”

It is understood that police weren’t called, and that the stage invader was escorted off the premises.