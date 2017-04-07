‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner hints at the return of another major character

It follows the surprise - albeit brief - return of a deceased member of Rick's group during last Sunday's (April 2) finale

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple has hinted that the show could resurrect another major character in a future episode.

The hit AMC show closed its seventh season on Sunday (April 2) with an explosive finale, with one moment in particular delighting fans as Abraham (played by Michael Cudlitz) briefly returned in a series of flashback sequences.

Gimple has now suggested that a second major character might return to the fold in a future episode, with Glenn’s name recently mentioned by the showrunner. Killed off in the opening episode of season seven by Negan (who also brutally disposed of the aforementioned Abraham), the fan favourite could return to the screens once again in the near future.

“I’d be silly to say it isn’t [possible],” Gimple told TVLine about Glenn’s possible return. Asked if it may happen in a dream-like sequence when his widow Maggie is due to give birth, the showrunner said that “she might not be close” to having her baby any time soon. “Things have been moving pretty quickly, but not a lot of time has passed.”

Gimple has dropped a number of hints about season eight since last week’s finale, with his latest nugget of information suggesting that there will be a big “time jump” when the show returns in October.