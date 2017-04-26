‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner hints at possibility of Rick’s death

Scott M. Gimple has spoken out yet again about the long-running zombie show's future plans - and it seems no character is safe from the chop

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Scott M. Gimple has hinted at the possibility of Rick dying in a future episode of the show.

The long-running AMC show concluded its divisive seventh season earlier this month, which saw four central characters killed off: Glenn (played by Steven Yeun), Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Spencer (Austin Nichols) and Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green’s Sasha).

Gimple has spoken once again about his possible future plans for the show, hinting this time that no one character is safe from the chop in the show’s dystopian world – including the long-serving protagonist Rick (played by Andrew Lincoln).

Speaking in a recent interview, Gimple said Rick was as much at risk as any other major character on the show [via We Got This Covered]. “[Rick] will suffer any loss, even his own self, to give his people and other people the life that they should live, where the world belongs to all of them and not just one person. A real life. That’s the only choice, so he’s willing to face the losses.”

Gimple has previously spoken about the possible return of a deceased character, while also teasing that season eight of the show – which premieres in October – will get “straight to the righteous battle” between Rick and Negan’s groups of survivors.