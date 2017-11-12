‘The Walking Dead”s ratings continue slump for second successive episode

Last Sunday's episode, 'Monsters', continued the downward trend in US audience figures, which has hampered the show's latest season

The audience ratings for The Walking Dead‘s eighth season have continued to decline in the US, with last week’s episode losing a further 400,000 viewers.

Since returning to screens late last month, the AMC show has been hit by plummeting audience ratings in the US – with its second episode, ‘The Damned’, falling victim to the lowest audience figure in the country for over five years.

Statistics didn’t improve for last week’s episode ‘Monster’ (which aired on November 5), with official figures confirming that only 8.52 million viewers in the US tuned in – which is down 400,000 on ‘The Damned’.

The fall in audience figures follows ‘Monster’ also picking up the unwanted accolade this week of registering an all-time series low score on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, which ranks both critic and fan reviews.

‘Monster’ now has a 50% score on the site, which is over 20% worse off than the equivalent episode in last year’s seventh season.

Despite poor viewing figures and mounting fan criticism this season, AMC boss Josh Sapan told investors earlier this month that he believes the Walking Dead franchise could possibly go on for decades to come.