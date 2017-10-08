‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ are set to crossover

Comic creator Rob Kirkman revealed the news at New York Comic-Con yesterday (October 7)

The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead are set for a crossover, according to its creator.

The Walking Dead is due to kick off its eighth season on October 22. Its spin-off show, Fear The Walking Dead, is nearing the end of its third season, which is due to conclude on October 15.

While the two shows exist in the same dystopian universe, the paths of each show’s characters have never crossed. However, that is all set to change in the near future, according to Walking Dead comic creator Robert Kirkman.

“There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name,” Kirkman said at New York Comic-Con. “This is a huge event in the world of The Walking Dead.”

He then confirmed that the crossover will be happening next year, with both shows’ Twitter accounts then confirming the news.

Meanwhile, another star from The Walking Dead has revealed that they have received death threats from fans.

Creator Robert Kirkman and actors Josh McDermitt and Norman Reedus have previously spoken about their experiences with threatening messages from fans of the show.