AMC boss says ‘The Walking Dead’ could go on as a franchise for decades

The eighth season of the long-running zombie show kicked off late last month

The boss of AMC has predicted that The Walking Dead could continue as a TV franchise for decades to come.

The eighth season of the dystopian show kicked off late last month, while AMC’s first Walking Dead TV spin-off, Fear The Walking Dead, recently concluded its third season. The two shows are set to crossover in the near future.

It now appears that plans are in place to continue The Walking Dead as a franchise in the years to come, with AMC Networks CEO Josh Sapan hoping that the comic book’s TV adaptation will continue to be the launching pad for further zombie-based series.

As reported by Deadline, Sapan told investors yesterday (November 2) about his hopes for the creation of a long-lasting Walking Dead franchise.

“The use of the word ‘franchise,’ we don’t take lightly. It’s not a sloppy or casual word,” Sapan reportedly told investors. “We’ve studied the best. Some have been around 30, 40, 50 years. We have a chance for a lot of life in the franchise.”

Sapan also insisted that The Walking Dead is in “great shape and the people who are managing that great shape are motivated” – despite the show’s latest ratings slumping to its worst figure in five years last weekend.