‘The Walking Dead’ may be allowed to say ‘fuck’ uncensored in season 8

New guidelines from the show's network AMC suggest that the word can be uttered twice over the course of a season

The Walking Dead may be allowed to use the word ‘fuck’ uncensored in its forthcoming new season.

The eighth season of the AMC show returns in the US on October 22, while the season premiere will air a day later in the UK on FOX.

Previously, The Walking Dead has had to censor the word ‘fuck’ from any episode broadcast on television. However, it now appears that one of the strict rules placed on the show by the AMC network in regards to swearing may have been relaxed for the new season.

Dave Erickson, the showrunner of Walking Dead spin-off series Fear The Walking Dead, has appeared to signal that the new season of The Walking Dead will feature more swear words than ever before, given that his closely-related show had been given the green light to curse more freely by AMC.

“You get a specific number of curse words you can say, and then there’s a list of what you can and can’t do,” Erickson told ComicBook.com.

“I think it was our script coordinator who told me there was an email had come up. There had been a memo saying we could now say ‘fuck’ twice over the course of an entire season,” he said. “I don’t know at what point AMC corporate decided to allow it, but they did.”

Last week, new photos from the forthcoming episodes of The Walking Dead hinted at an action-packed eighth season.