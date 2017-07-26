Could ‘The Walking Dead’ set future episodes in Europe?

The eighth season of the hit AMC show will return to screens in October with its 100th episode

The showrunner of The Walking Dead has hinted that future episodes of the show could be set outside the US, with Europe mentioned as a potential location by the franchise’s co-creator.

The eighth season of the hit AMC show will return to screens in October, with a confirmed premiere date of October 23 in the UK on FOX – 24 hours after the season premiere airs in the US.

While the new season is expected to remain firmly situated in the state of Georgia, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Scott M. Gimple hasn’t ruled out the possibility of the show moving overseas in a future season.

Speaking at Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego over the weekend, Gimple responded to a query of whether we’ll ever see survivors of the zombie apocalypse in another country by saying: “I would say it is entirely possible that that could happen. I’m going to continue to give a long, ambiguous answer on that, but I would say it’s something… I’d say it’s something.”

The Walking Dead‘s co-creator Robert Kirkman then reportedly chipped in by joking: “Look for The Walking Dead Sweden, coming in 2019!” [via Movie Pilot]

The Walking Dead‘s spin-off show, Fear The Walking Dead, has already branched out from its original US setting – with some episodes being set in Mexico.

Meanwhile, Kirkman responded to another fan query at Comic-Con over the weekend by explaining why a cure for the zombie apocalypse is unlikely to ever be introduced into the show.