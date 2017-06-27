Is Negan set to be missing from the first part of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8?

The hit zombie show's current villain hasn't been spotted filming on set in Atlanta with the rest of the cast and crew for a number of weeks

Fans of The Walking Dead have speculated that Negan‘s involvement in the forthcoming eighth season of the show may be more limited than previously thought, following Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s recent absence from filming.

The show is currently shooting its next block of episodes in Atlanta, with an October 16 premiere date expected – which will also mark The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode.

However, Morgan hasn’t been spotted on set recently since filming for season eight’s premiere wrapped a number of weeks ago [via Digital Spy], leading fans to speculate that Negan’s involvement in the first part of The Walking Dead‘s next season may be limited at best.

With the actor set to star in the forthcoming movie Rampage – which is also currently filming – it is possible that Morgan may currently be on the set of that film alongside Rampage‘s other stars, Dwayne Johnson, Naomi Harris and Joe Manginiello.

Speaking last month about the forthcoming eighth season, The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Scott M. Gimple claimed that there isn’t a huge difference between the show’s hero Rick and Negan.

“I think the things that Rick has done, you can hold up against the things that Negan has done and it’s not a vast gulf between those two,” Gimple opined. “But the way that they operate is very different.”