‘The Walking Dead’ promotes trio of castmembers to series regulars for season 8

The traditional reshuffle of the cast list follows the departure of some long-serving characters from the show during the 2016-17 season

The Walking Dead will promote three of its supporting castmembers to the position of series regulars for its eighth season – suggesting that the trio of characters in question will have a key role in the new season.

The long-running AMC show routinely reshuffles its cast list following the end of each season, with a small number of primary actors usually departing the show following the death or exit of their character from the story. These spots in the cast are normally filled by either existing characters (who then become a more integral part of the show in the subsequent season) or new characters.

The eighth season of The Walking Dead – which will premiere in October with the show’s 100th episode – will see enhanced roles for Steven Ogg (who plays Simon), Katelyn Nacon (Enid) and Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis) in the storyline, after the trio were promoted to series regulars. They join the likes of primary castmembers Andrew Lincoln (Rick), Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) in terms of their heightened significance to the events of the show.

Four central characters were killed off during season seven (Glenn [Steven Yeun], Abraham [Michael Cudlitz], Spencer [Austin Nichols] and Sasha [Sonequa Martin-Green’s Sasha]), meaning that, with these three new additions, the total number of series regulars for season eight will be 19.

However, Yeun’s involvement with The Walking Dead may not be over – if showrunner Scott M. Gimple’s recent comments are to be believed, that is.