‘The Walking Dead’ reveals Dwight plot twist

Warning - features spoilers

The latest episode of The Walking Dead has revealed a major plot twist involving Dwight (Austin Amelio).

Many viewers assumed that Rosita (Christian Serratos) was spying on Daryl (Norman Reedus) at the end of last week’s episode but it turned out to be Dwight, as revealed by last night’s episode which saw him defecting to the other side.

Both Amelio and show boss Robert Kirkman recently teased Dwight’s betrayal during the show’s panel at Paleyfest on March 17, where Kirkman advised fans to “Read the comic!”.

In the book’s Volume 18, What Comes After, Dwight entered the Kingdom and told Rick, Jesus, and Ezekiel he would gladly help them fight against Negan. Unsurprisingly, Rick was sceptical, punching Dwight in the face.

On the show, we see Dwight in a jail in Alexandria at the end and instead of punching him, Rick shoves a gun in his face and orders him to “get on [his] knees.”

He is now expected to play a major role in the impending war against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

Meanwhile, much like the comics, it was recently confirmed that Jesus is gay in the TV series.

Showrunner Scott M. Gimple also recently declared that he’s aiming for the show to be on the air for 20 years.

The long-running AMC show – which airs on FOX in the UK – debuted in October 2010 and is currently in its seventh season. An eighth season, which will premiere in October 2017 with the show’s 100th episode, was commissioned last year after the brutal opening episode of the current season.

Gimple, who took over showrunning duties in 2013 for The Walking Dead‘s fourth season, has now voiced his hope that the show will carry on for another 13 years at least – taking it up to 20 years on the air if it is still being made in 2030.

“We are trying to do 20 years,” Gimple said during a fan panel at PaleyFest in LA. “The [Walking Dead] comic has certainly done it, and I look forward to every issue.

“The Simpsons has been on 26, 27 years, so that’s a challenge — so OK, challenge accepted. Done.”