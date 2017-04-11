‘The Walking Dead’ reveals secret behind Shiva the tiger’s epic leap

It turns out there was never an actual tiger on set.

Clever CGI trickery used in The Walking Dead‘s season finale has been revealed in a behind-the-scenes video.

In the season finale, viewers saw Shiva the tiger making an epic leap to take out one of Negan’s men, which caused Negan himself to fall back in shock, thus stopping him from bludgeoning Carl’s head.

However, no actual tiger was ever used in filming. Shiva’s jumping movement was made by a man in a blue bodysuit and Shiva’s tiger form was then created using CGI in post-production. Check out the video below for an insight into the creative process.

The hit AMC show closed its seventh season on April 2 with an explosive season finale. Fans were particularly delighted to see Abraham (played by Michael Cudlitz) briefly return in a series of flashback sequences.

The Walking Dead‘s showrunner Scott M. Gimple has since hinted that the show could resurrect another major character in a future episode.

Gimple has dropped a number of other hints about season eight since the finale aired, with his latest nugget of information suggesting there will be a big “time jump” when the show returns in October.

Gimple will be seeking to halt the show’s ratings deadline in season 8. Despite its high-stakes drama, the season 7 finale was the show’s least-watched finale since 2012 in the US.