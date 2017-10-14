‘The Walking Dead”s Andrew Lincoln says Rick is “willing to die” in order to defeat Negan

The new season of the AMC show kicks off next weekend in the US

The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln has revealed that his character Rick is “willing to die” in order to defeat the show’s villain Negan once and for all.

The eighth season of the AMC show will begin in the US next weekend (October 22), before premiering the day after in the UK on FOX (October 23) – the first episode of the season, ‘Mercy’, will also be The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode.

Speaking ahead of the new season, Lincoln has opened up about his character’s mindset in the new episodes – with Rick set to lead a co-ordinated effort to defeat Negan and his followers in what has been described by producers as “all-out war”.

“I think he’s ready for battle,” Lincoln said during a recent panel at New York Comic-Con. “I’ve always said that Rick is very much like a shark. He needs to keep moving, otherwise he dies. Giving him something to do with his grief and pain is essential. Kicking Negan’s ass is as good a reason as any.

“I think he’s very focused,” Lincoln continued about Rick. “You saw him in the beginning of the scene last season on his knees, but he’s a completely inverted Rick. He’s a man who’s willing to die. He’s free for all intents and purposes.

“This is the payoff for last season – certainly in Rick’s terms. The thing I love about the job after eight years and 100 episodes is that they keep pushing and pulling and hurting this man in new and unimaginable ways.

“This season, more than any other, I’ve been really nervous about certain scenes. To be nervous going to work after eight years is a testament to the writers really.”

Back in May, Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple claimed that there isn’t a huge difference between Rick and Negan.