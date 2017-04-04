‘The Walking Dead’ season 7 finale is the show’s lowest-rated ending since 2012

Audiences have tumbled since the season's opener.

The Walking Dead‘s season 7 finale was the show’s lowest-rated closure since the season finale of series 2, back in 2012.

The long-running AMC show – which airs on FOX in the UK – debuted in October 2010. An eighth season, which will premiere in October 2017 with the show’s 100th episode, was commissioned last year after the brutal opening episode of the current season.

According to Variety, the recent finale gained a 5.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and attracted 11.3 million viewers. The season 7 opening episode drew a much more impressive 8.4 rating,with 17 million viewers.

Getty

The season has seen an approximate 33% decrease in viewers since it’s opener, which could point to the show falling out of favour with fans.

Granted, it’s not the lowest-rated finale ever for the show, with 2012’s season 2 ending gaining a rating of 4.7, with 9 million viewers tuning in.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple has declared that he’s aiming for the show to be on the air for 20 years.

Gimple, who took over showrunning duties in 2013 for The Walking Dead‘s fourth season, has now voiced his hope that the show will carry on for another 13 years at least – taking it up to 20 years on the air if it is still being made in 2030.

“We are trying to do 20 years,” Gimple said during a fan panel at PaleyFest in LA. “The [Walking Dead] comic has certainly done it, and I look forward to every issue.

“The Simpsons has been on 26, 27 years, so that’s a challenge — so OK, challenge accepted. Done.”