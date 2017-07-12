First glimpse of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8 revealed

The long-running hit show is expected to return in the US on October 16 with its 100th episode

The first glimpse of The Walking Dead‘s forthcoming eighth season has been revealed in a new and official on-set photo – see the picture below.

The hit AMC zombie show will return to screens in October, with the new season set to debut in the US with the show’s 100th episode on October 16. A UK date, while not confirmed, is projected for October 29, where it’ll air on FOX.

While the filming of the new episodes is still in progress, the first glimpse for fans of the new season of The Walking Dead has now come in the form of an official photo from the set.

The picture shows popular characters Carol (played by Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) in conversation, with Daryl resting on his customary motorbike. Carol, meanwhile, is pictured wearing the body armour that’s typically associated with the survivors from The Kingdom.

See the picture below, via Entertainment Weekly.

Meanwhile, speculation about season eight continues – with some fans putting forward the case that the series’ current villain, Negan, won’t be a regular fixture in the forthcoming episodes as the antagonist’s actor, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, hasn’t been spotted on set recently.

The show was also rocked by the news this week that the voice of The Walking Dead, Randy Schell, tragically died in a skydiving accent.