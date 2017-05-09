‘The Walking Dead’ castmember posts possible season eight spoiler photo

Daniel Newman quickly removed the Instagram post, but the on-set picture may have given away a clue about the events of the forthcoming season

A castmember from The Walking Dead has deleted an Instagram post from the set of the show after it appeared to give away details about future episodes.

The long-running AMC series is currently filming its eighth season in southern Georgia, which will premiere in October with its 100th episode. Showrunner Scott M. Gimple has made a number of promises and claims about the new season, with his most recent statement suggesting that The Walking Dead will have a “very different structure” to the seventh season.

Daniel Newman – who plays Daniel on the show – recently posted an image from the set of The Walking Dead showing himself, Andrew Lincoln (who plays Rick) and Jeremy Palko (Andy). The photograph appears to have been taken on the set of the Saviors’ compound – which, if true, would suggest that Rick’s group have taken their fight directly to Negan’s base in the new episodes.

See a screenshot of Newman’s now-deleted Instagram post below.

Last week, a major character from The Walking Dead was killed off in the original comic book series that spawned the current TV show. While the TV version has loosely followed the plotline of the comics, it hasn’t always stayed true to every plot twist from the latter.