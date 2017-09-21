New ‘Walking Dead’ photos hint at potential chaos of season 8

The long-running show returns for its eighth season on October 23 in the UK - a day after it premieres in the US

Newly-released photos from the forthcoming eighth season of The Walking Dead have hinted at the chaos and disorder that its showrunners have promised for the new batch of episodes.

The show will return in the US on October 22 (airing on AMC), before premiering in the UK on FOX the day after (October 23).

Much of the talk ahead of the new season has centred around righting the wrongs of the show’s seventh season, which received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. Showrunner Scott M. Gimple has been very vocal about the new episodes, most recently promising that “we’ll see characters affect one another that we haven’t seen affect one another before.”

Ahead of the season premiere next month, new photos from The Walking Dead have been released showing key characters in action. Entertainment Weekly have published images from the new episodes, showing Rick (played by Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) in the middle of the “righteous battle” that’s been promised between Negan and the trio of Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom.

See the images below – scroll through the post to see all three photographs.

The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs – who plays Carl on the show – recently talked up the new season, promising “lots of explosions, lots of killing, a lot more Negan. Lots of fighting. Lots of cool stuff.”