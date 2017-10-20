Watch Carol and Daryl share a moment in new sneak peek clip of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 8

The new video is taken from the forthcoming premiere episode, which will air in the UK on Monday (October 23)

A new clip from the opening episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season sees Carol and Daryl embracing before facing a fresh horde of walkers – watch the sneak peek below.

With the long-running AMC show set to return to screens in the US on Sunday (October 22) and Monday in the UK (October 23, airing on FOX), one of the final sneak peeks at the forthcoming premiere episode has been released.

The clip – which is taken from what’ll be The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode – sees Carol (played by Melissa McBride), Daryl (Norman Reedus), Morgan (Lennie James) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) facing yet another massing bunch of the undead.

But, as Morgan and Tara take their leave, Carol leans in to Daryl to give him a hug, asking him to “be careful.”

“This gonna be fun,” Daryl replies, looking at the horde. Carol disagrees, saying: “No, it isn’t.”

Watch the latest sneak peek of The Walking Dead season 8 below (or via Comicbook).

The first reviews for The Walking Dead‘s eighth season premiere are in, with critics giving their verdict on the show’s return.

Last week, Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln hinted that his character Rick is “willing to die” in order to defeat the show’s current villain Negan.