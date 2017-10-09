One of season 8's two new characters

A new clip from The Walking Dead season 8 has been released, featuring Chandler Riggs’ character Carl Grimes.

The clip from episode one, ‘Mercy’, sees Carl driving before pulling over in search of petrol. He wanders through abandoned cars and trucks, before hearing someone speak loudly to themselves.

The unseen character is thought to be Abbud, played by Avi Nash, one of season 8’s two new characters. In April, TVLine revealed that Abbud would be “an innately likeable Muslim American whose nerves are jangled, because he’s flown solo for too long in zombieland”. With the unseen character mentioning the Quran in the clip, it is highly likely that Abbud is the person Carl can hear in the new teaser.

Hiding behind a car, the character thought to be Abbud says, “I’m just going to say some things my mom used to say, and hope for the best here. ‘Whatever you have of good, spend on the traveller.’ My mom said that helping the traveller, the person without a home; that’s everything. I’m afraid you’ve seen things. Been through things. You don’t trust people – I get it. I get it. I’ve been through things too.”

Yesterday, October 8, it was revealed that The Walking Dead and spin-off show Fear The Walking Dead would be teaming up for a crossover episode.

The Walking Dead season 8 will start its new series in the UK at 9pm on October 23rd, FOX.