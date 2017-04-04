‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner promises season 8 will get straight to the “righteous battle”

"The things that they are getting into demand a more kinetic narrative. The pace is accelerated by virtue of the things that they're up to."

The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple has promised that the next season of the hit show will keep up the intensity from Sunday’s (April 2) explosive finale.

Spoilers from the final episode of the latest season of The Walking Dead are posted below – proceed with caution

The last episode of the AMC show’s divisive seventh season – entitled ‘The First Day of the Rest of Your Life’ – aired last night in the UK (April 3) after premiering in the US the night before. Fans and castmembers reacted positively to the dramatic events of the episode – see some of their social media reactions here.

Speaking in the wake of season seven’s conclusion, Gimple hinted that the action will take centre stage in the next season of The Walking Dead – which is set to premiere in October with the show’s 100th episode.

“It’s going to get pretty intense and emotional in different way,” Gimple told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’d say Rick and the group are coming off a win [after the events of the final episode] and even with the loss of Sasha, she was such a huge part of that win – she wasn’t a victim, she was a team captain in some ways – and that’s a good way for them to start the season and a good place for them to be.

“This isn’t a time of them wringing their hands; it’s a time to descend into righteous battle, which is a serious thing. They’re not glib about it but there is something extremely freeing to these people to be involved in such a noble cause.”

Speaking about the expected narrative pacing of season eight, Gimple disclosed: “The turn of the story is really going to dictate the structure of the story and the speed of the story. The things that they are getting into demand a more kinetic narrative. The pace is accelerated by virtue of the things that they’re up to.

“Though I don’t want to say exactly, anybody who watches the show can extrapolate that they’re now into public conflict with the Saviors; the battle lines are drawn. There isn’t quite as much time to dig into anything but prosecuting the war.”

Sunday’s finale also brought back a major character from the dead, which delighted fans of the show.