‘The Walking Dead’ star joins ‘The League of Gentlemen’ revival

Three new episodes of the cult BBC comedy are on the way

Former The Walking Dead star David Morrissey has joined the cast of The League of Gentlemen for its three upcoming new episodes.

The BBC comedy will return to UK screens later this year with the first new episodes since the original series ended in 2002 following the conclusion of its third season. The cast later reunited in 2005 for The League of Gentlemen’s Apocalypse feature film.

With filming underway on the new batch of episodes – which are being made to mark the twentieth anniversary of the show’s debut on BBC Radio – new photos and video from the set are giving fans of the show a glimpse of what’s to come.

Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton have been pictured on set as Edward and Tubbs Tattsyrup, while Morrissey – who played the villainous Governor on The Walking Dead from 2012-15 – has also been seen filming scenes with the two actors.

See photos and video from the set of The League of Gentlemen below.

While an official air date for the three new episodes has yet to be confirmed, the specials are expected to be broadcast by the end of 2017.