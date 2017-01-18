‘Walking Dead’ boss says show ‘toned down’ violence after ‘torture porn’ backlash

Executive producer says show listened to criticism following season seven premiere

The Walking Dead executive producer Gale Anne Hurd has revealed that the show toned down its violent content following criticism over its season seven premiere.

The first episode of season seven was criticised by a TV watchdog group for its “graphically violent” and “brutally explicit” content.

The hit zombie show returned on US network AMC last October 23, revealing to viewers who was killed by Negan.

Variety reports that Hurd denied that the show is “torture porn” and said she gave consideration to making sure “we don’t cross that line”.

“We were able to look at the feedback on the level of violence,” Hurd said. “We did tone it down for episodes we were still filming for later on in the season.”

AMC / Gene Page

The first half of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season was blighted by falling ratings and criticism from fans, with a 7 million drop in viewers in the US by the time the eighth episode, ‘Hearts Still Beating’, aired in December.

The season broke off for its traditional mid-season break on December 11. The final eight episodes of season seven will start to air weekly next month. The Walking Dead will return to screens in the US on February 12.