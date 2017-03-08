‘The Walking Dead’ viewer ratings at four-year low

The Walking Dead has endured its worst US TV ratings in four years.

The seventh season of the hit AMC show resumed last month (February 12) after its traditional mid-season break. Its first block of eight episodes divided fans and critics, with ratings dropping after a very strong start back in October.

Season 7 has experienced the show’s worst viewing figures since 2012, with latest episode ‘Say Yes’ drawing in 10.16 million viewers on Sunday night (March 5), the lowest single episode rating since season 3 episode 6 (‘Hounded’).

The season kicked off with 17 million viewers tuning in for its premiere episode but has been at the 10-12 million mark ever since.

Read more: The Walking Dead Appears To Have Lost Its Bite – What’s Gone Wrong This Season?

Speaking to NME recently, Lennie James – who plays Morgan Jones on the show – hinted that viewers can be in for a surprise with the remainder of season seven.

“There are some people who go to the dark side who are going to take you by surprise, and there are some people who are going to come over to the light – and that’s all a matter of perspective,” James revealed. “As with this show, nothing’s going to move in a straight line. But one of the things that’s inevitable is that we’re heading to war.”