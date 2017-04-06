The ‘Will & Grace’ comeback season has been expanded

NBC has ordered two more episodes of the groundbreaking sitcom.

Will & Grace will return for more episodes than originally planned.

NBC originally ordered 10 new episodes of the classic sitcom after a one-off election-themed special proved popular on YouTube. However, the network has now increased this order to 12 episodes, Deadline reports.

Will & Grace originally ran for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. Watch a teaser for the new season below.

When NBC ordered the new season in January, the network’s Entertainment Jennifer Salke said: “The fact that all four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production is a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons. Few things cut through the clutter these days, especially in comedy, and Will & Grace is one of the best.”

NBC Entertainment Chairman Robert Greenblatt added: “This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary — all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture — is coming back where it belongs.”

Megan Mullally, who plays Karen, recently spoke about the show’s reunion, saying that, given the current climate, the return of Will & Grace would “make America great again.”

“It certainly couldn’t be a better time. We would have carte blanche because of everything that’s happening in the world right now,” the 58-year-old actress told ET. “I think it’s a really nice time for us to get back together and do some comedy.”

The new season is expected to launch on NBC later this year.