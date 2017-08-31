The one-off show will feature live performances of music from their soundtracks.

‘Game of Thrones‘ fans currently having end of season withdrawals may take some comfort in this latest news – there’s going to be a collaborative concert celebrating the music from ‘Game of Thrones’, ‘The Lord of the Rings‘ and ‘The Hobbit’.

The show is titled: ‘A Celebration of the Music from Game of Thrones, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit Live in Concert with Symphony Orchestra and Choir’ and will take place at the London Palladium on Sunday 12 November.

The one-off night will feature music from the Emmy-winning TV series and the Oscar-winning films, performed on stage by a live orchestra and choir.

‘Game of Thrones” soundtrack is composed by Ramin Djawadi, while Howard Shore created the score for Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of J.R.R. Tolkien’s books.

Tickets for the show cost between £36.50 and £71.50 and are on pre-sale today (August 31).

They go on general sale tomorrow (September 1) and can be purchased from Ticketmaster and Really Useful Theatre.