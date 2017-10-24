There’s going to be a Hunter S. Thompson TV series

'Fear and Loathing' will be an authorised biographical project.

MGM Television has announced that it will be producing a television series based on the late Hunter S. Thompson’s life.

The show will be called ‘Fear and Loathing’, after the writer’s 1971 novel, ‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas: A Savage Journey to the Heart of the American Dream’.

Davey Holmes will be writing and developing the series. He previously worked on ‘Get Shorty’, the recent TV adaptation of the late Elmore Leonard’s 1990 thriller comedy novel. It was first adapted in 1995, starring John Travolta, Danny DeVito, Gene Hackman and Rene Russo.

MGM Television Group president Mark Burnett announced in a statement: “As we look to the future of MGM Television, it is imperative that we forge long-term relationships with creators who have an eye for dynamic storytelling.

“Davey is tremendously talented and has demonstrated that he can deliver quality programming that will resonate with viewers.”

Holmes released his own statement, saying: “After resisting overall deals for years, I couldn’t be more excited or proud to be embracing this one,

“It’s a partnership with a studio that makes some of the most exciting television out there. I can’t say enough about the intelligence, daring creativity and overall support MGM has brought to our collaboration.”

Holmes has also worked on ‘Shameless’, ‘Pushing Daisies’ and ‘In Treatment’.