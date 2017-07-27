These are the (awesome) guest stars for ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 9

Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, and Jimmy Kimmel will all be causing trouble for Larry David.

HBO has announced some of the guest stars lined up for season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

The network confirmed the return of Larry David’s cult sitcom last month. Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin, JB Smoove, and Ted Danson are all due to reprise their regular roles alongside David’s misanthropic antihero.

Garlin, who plays David’s manager Jeff Greene, recently described Curb Your Enthusiasmas “the only show that I know in the history of television that only moves forward because the creator is basing his decision entirely on creativity”. David, he said, is “so rich that he doesn’t have to do anything unless it’s good.”

Now HBO has confirmed that Elizabeth Banks, Bryan Cranston, Jimmy Kimmel, and Ed Begley, Jr. will all make guest appearances during the course of season 9, the show’s first since 2011.

Carrie Brownstein, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad, Elizabeth Perkins, June Diane Raphael and Judge Judy have also been confirmed for the new run of episodes. Gilmore Girls actress Lauren Graham will have her own multi-episode story arc, too.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

HBO has yet to announce the premiere date for season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, though JB Smoove, who plays Larry’s friend and sometime housemate Leon, has said October is looking likely.