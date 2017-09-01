These ‘Game Of Thrones’ cast members formed a band, then covered Tom Waits

This is actually really quite good.

Four members of the Game Of Thrones cast formed an impromptu band while passing time on set during season seven.

Kristofer Hivju (who plays Tormund) shared a video of he, Iain Glen (Ser Jorah), Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) and Rory McCann (Sandor Clean) performing an acoustic cover of the classic Tom Waits song ‘I Hope That I Don’t Fall In Love With You’.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hivju wrote: “BROTHERHOOD WITHOUT BANJOS. This is our latest hit “Anthem over season seven end”. On Guitar #iainglen ! On the ukulele #richarddormer, and choir Mr. #rorymccann and myself! Our new album is called: “What will fate bring us???”

Watch the surprisingly affecting cover version below.

Season seven of Game Of Thrones drew to a close on Sunday night (August 27) with a lengthy and incredibly dramatic finale episode.

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington have since given their reactions to the surprising twist which involved their characters during the season finale.

Production on Game Of Thrones‘ eighth and final season could begin later this year, but show makers have warned it could take longer than ever to complete, with the premiere possibly delayed until 2019.