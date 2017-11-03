Watch Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Tom Hiddleston and more perform a ‘live’ version of ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The parody skit aired on the James Corden-hosted 'Late Late Show' in the US last night (November 2)

James Corden put on a ‘live’ 4D version of Thor: Ragnarok – featuring stars from the actual film including Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett and Tom Hiddleston – for a skit on The Late Late Show last night (November 2). Watch the performance below.

Thor: Ragnarok hit cinemas in the UK last week (October 27), and was finally released in US movie theatres today (November 3).

Tying in with the film’s release in the US, a number of the primary members of Thor: Ragnarok‘s cast took part in the Late Late Show skit, which saw Corden hijacking a preview screening of the film to bring his ‘live’ 4D version to one lucky movie audience.

The story of the film is generally re-told and acted out on stage in front of the audience during the sketch, with the likes of Hemsworth, Blanchett and Hiddleston – as well as Jeff Goldblum, Mark Ruffalo and and Tessa Thompson – all making appearances as their respective characters from the new film.

Watch Corden’s ‘live’ version of Thor: Ragnarok below.

The actual movie itself earned a slew of positive reviews from critics late last month, while Thor: Ragnarok also became the first film in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe to feature an LGBTQ character.