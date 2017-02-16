Tilda Swinton is now favourite to succeed Peter Capaldi in ‘Doctor Who’

Kris Marshall, Olivia Colman and Maxine Peake are all hotly-tipped too.

Tilda Swinton is now bookies’ favourite to replace Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who.

The Oscar-winning actress, who has already been backed by former Timelord Paul McGann, is 4/1 on to land the iconic role and become the first female Doctor, according to Ladbrokes.

Kris Marshall is close behind at 5/1, while Olivia Colman is third favourite at 5/1 and Maxine Peake is fourth favourite at 8/1.

Ben Whishaw, new Crystal Maze host Richard Ayoade, and Andrew Buchan are also hotly-tipped to land the role, with odds of 10/1 each.

Many fans recently shared their reactions to Capaldi announcing his departure as Doctor – with many calling for a female replacement.

The Thick Of It star has confirmed that Season 10 would be his last as the iconic time traveller in the Tardis.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” said Capaldi in a statement.

“From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

His departure also marks the final season with writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

“For years before I ever imagined being involved in Doctor Who, or had ever met the man, I wanted to work with Peter Capaldi,” added Moffat. “I could not have imagined that one day we’d be standing on the TARDIS together. Like Peter, I’m facing up to leaving the best job I’ll ever have, but knowing I do so in the company of the best, and kindest and cleverest of men, makes the saddest of endings a little sweeter. But hey, it’s a long way from over.”

He added: “Peter’s amazing, fiery, turbulent Doctor is still fighting the good fight, and his greatest adventures are yet to come. Monsters of the universe, be on your guard – Capaldi’s not done with you yet!”