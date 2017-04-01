Tina Fey tells white women who voted for Trump to ‘not pretend’ the President’s actions won’t affect them

The comedian, actor and writer spoke at a benefit event for the ACLU

Tina Fey has spoken out against white women who voted for Donald Trump in last year’s US Presidential election.

At Stand For Rights: A Benefit For The ACLU, Fey joined a conversation about the current political state of America and urged those who had voted for the Republican candidate “to not look away” from what was now happening as a result of his victory.

“A lot of this election was turned by white, college-educated women who now would maybe like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV, and I would want to urge them to, like — you can’t look away,” she said, as New York magazine reports. “Cos it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s gonna affect you eventually.”

She added: “[Don’t] hide, to not turn our attention away from what is happening. I personally would like to make my own pledge to college-educated white women to not look away, not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.”

Fey’s former 30 Rock co-star Alec Baldwin was also present at the event and recently said he may give up his impression of the US President, which he has aired on several episodes of SNL this year.

Baldwin was asked by the Press Association how much longer he would impersonate Trump, to which he replied: “Not much longer. This season on SNL… I’m going to do it as much as I can because I love them. They’re my dear friends. After that, I don’t quite know. I don’t quite know if people want to continue with that. If everything stays the same in this country as it is now, I don’t think people will be in the mood to laugh about it come September [when the next season premieres].”

“We’ll be around the corner to the one-year anniversary of the election this fall. I think people will be in a completely different frame of mind,” Baldwin added. “We’ll see if this is actually the first satire-resistant president.”

Baldwin said that he would have to be paid “an ungodly amount of money” to play Trump in film or on stage. “I don’t know if I’d want to be Trump for more than a five-minute slug of time on Saturday Night Live. You’d have to pay me an ungodly amount of money because it would be exhausting. It would be tiresome.”