Date announced for Tom Hardy’s next CBeebies Bedtime Story

The 'Taboo' co-creator and star's last rendition of a children's story on Valentine's Day generated huge interest

Tom Hardy is set to return to CBeebies this month to read another tale for the channel’s Bedtime Stories programme.

The Taboo co-creator and star generated huge public attention with the last story he read for the children’s channel – The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin, which he recited on Valentine’s Day – which followed his debut outing on the programme on New Years’ Eve.

It has now been announced that Hardy will return to Bedtime Stories on Mother’s Day, which this year falls on March 26. Set to read There’s a Bear on My Chair, Hardy will read the story to mark Mother’s Day at 6:50pm on Cbeebies.

Hardy has reportedly recorded two more stories for the programme on top of the Mother’s Day episode and the two already broadcast shows.

Elsewhere, Hardy will continue his current association with the BBC following the news that the corporation have officially ordered a second season of Taboo.

There was some speculation that the show – which was co-created by Hardy, his dad Chips and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight – might not return after the BBC failed to directly address its future after the conclusion of its explosive first season last month.

However, Taboo will now definitely return to screens – although it is unlikely to premiere until 2018.