Tom Hardy to read CBeebies bedtime story with his dog again

Hard man is currently starring in BBC mini-series 'Taboo'

Tom Hardy is set to read another bedtime story on CBeebies.

Hardy, who was joined by his dog Woodstock for the filming, previously appeared on CBeebies Bedtime Stories on New Year’s Eve.

Now the Taboo star is lining up to return with another tale with his dog on Valentine’s Day. He will read The Cloudspotter by Tom McLaughlin.

A range of celebrities have been involved in the series, with actor Damian Lewis and astronaut Tim Peake all reading stories.

Hardy recently reportedly lost nearly £2 million from making Taboo.

The Revenant star’s new eight-part period drama, which follows the mysterious James Delaney’s return to London after many years in Africa to claim his father’s inheritance, was co-created by the actor’s father Chips and Peaky Blinder creator Steven Knight. It premiered in the UK on the BBC on January 7, and will run weekly on Saturday nights until February.

The company that Hardy founded – Taboo Productions Ltd – to handle the finances of making Taboo has recently reported a big loss. Accounts show that £10.4 million was spent on making Taboo, but its income only reached £8.4 million – an anonymous source told The Sun that “these new figures will make stark reading for Tom. No matter who you are or how much money you’re worth, £2 million is a lot of money to simply throw away.”

Despite the financial losses, Taboo has been generally well-received by critics and audiences since its premiere, pulling in over 4 million viewers on the BBC for its January 14 episode.

He also recently responded to ongoing rumours linking him to the Bond franchise.

Alongside Idris Elba, Aidan Turner, Tom Hiddleston and James Norton, the Taboo actor is considered one of the frontrunners to succeed Daniel Craig when he hangs up his tuxedo.

Asked how he would feel about starring in a Bond film directed by Christopher Nolan, with Michael Fassbender as the villain, Hardy replied: “Oh, wow, Chris would be amazing! Wow, that would be cool. That would be so cool.”