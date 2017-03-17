Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott team up again on new Netflix film ‘War Party’

The pair previously teamed up on 'Taboo', which has just been renewed.

Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott are teaming up again on a new Netflix film called War Party.

The film, which has a seven-figure budget, is being produced by the legendary director’s company Scott Free Films, which also worked with Hardy on his BBC/FX drama series Taboo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be directed by Andrew Dominik, whose previous credits include The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford. Dominik has also co-written the film’s script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it’s understood the film centres on real life Navy SEALS and is based on true events.

A second season of Taboo was officially confirmed earlier this month. It is expected in 2018 and will pick up as James Delaney and his ragtag band of friends and criminals try to settle in America. Hardy recently promised it will be “explosive”.

In a statement announcing the new series, Hardy said: “We are grateful and excited to continue our relationship with the BBC and FX in contributing towards British drama. Fantastic news.“

“We’re thrilled people want to know what happens next and that the BBC and FX are up for more adventures with the devil Delaney and the league of the damned,” added executive producer Ridley Scott.