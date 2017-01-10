Tom Hiddleston apologises for ’embarrassing’ Golden Globes speech

The star of 'The Night Manager' says that "nerves got the better" of him on the night.

Tom Hiddleston has apologised for his acceptance speech at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards, calling his comments “inelegantly expressed”.

After taking to the stage to collect his Best Actor in a Mini-Series or TV Movie prize for his performance in BBC One’s The Night Manager, Hiddleston spoke about a recent charity trip to South Sudan. He revealed that a group of Médecins Sans Frontières doctors had told him they had “binge-watched” the series while working in the east African country.

Hiddleston continued: “And the idea that I could provide ― or that we could provide ― some relief and entertainment for the people who worked for UNICEF and Médecins Sans Frontières and the World Food Programme, who are fixing the world in the places where it is broken, made me immensely proud.” Watch his full speech below.

His speech drew criticism on Twitter, with some viewers calling it “cringe-worthy”, “embarrassing” and “tone deaf”.

The actor has now posted an apology on Facebook, admitting that “nerves got the better” of him on the night.

“I just wanted to say… I completely agree that my speech at the Golden Globes last night was inelegantly expressed,” Hiddleston wrote. “In truth, I was very nervous, and my words just came out wrong. Sincerely, my only intention was to salute the incredible bravery and courage of the men and women who work so tirelessly for UNICEF UK, Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), and World Food Programme, and the children of South Sudan, who continue to find hope and joy in the most difficult conditions.”

“I apologise that my nerves got the better of me,” he added.

Other acceptance speeches at Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards proved more popular. Ryan Gosling used his speech to pay tribute to his partner Eva Mendes.

While collecting her prestigious Cecil B DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, Meryl Streep took the opportunity to slam Donald Trump in a blistering speech. She also paid tribute to late actress and friend Carrie Fisher.

Hugh Laurie took a sly dig at the President-Elect too as he collected his acting award for The Night Manager. Meanwhile, Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover thanked hip-hop crew Migos as he collected one of the two Golden Globe awards he won on Sunday night.