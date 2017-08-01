Tom Hiddleston to star in stage production of ‘Hamlet’

He will play the lead role, under Kenneth Branagh's direction.

Tom Hiddleston will be playing the role of Hamlet in a new production, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The actor will take the lead in the stage show, which will run from September 1 – 23, at London’s Jerwood Vanburgh Theatre, at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA).

Hiddleston told The Stage that the role has “almost limitless possibilities for interpretation”.

“I can’t wait to explore them, with this great cast, at RADA,” he revealed.

“Kenneth Branagh and I have long talked about working on the play together, and now felt like the right time, at the right place.”

The show is a collaboration between Branagh’s theatre company and RADA, and will be a fundraiser for the RADA Attenborough Campaign.

The campaign is a project to redevelop Chenies Street, one of the academy’s main London sites. It’s hoping to provide RADA with its first on-site accommodation for students.

Tickets will be available through a ballot, which opened today and will close on August 6.

Booking opens for successful applicants on August 9.