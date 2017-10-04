‘Top Boy’ set to be revived by Netflix for two new series

Drake recently bought the rights to the British show

Reports are suggesting that Top Boy is set to be revived by Netflix, with the streaming service planning to make two more series of the show.

The acclaimed drama, based around the lives of London drug dealers and street gangs, began in 2011 and ran for two series on Channel 4.

Following reports that Drake has bought the rights to the show, Radio Times now reports that Netflix are set to announce that it has acquired Top Boy, with a third and fourth series coming on the platform.

Ashley Walters – who portrayed Dushane in the show – has told BBC Newsbeat that there’s nothing to confirm “as of yet”, but that “there may be an update next month”.

It wouldn’t be the first time Netflix has acquired a Channel 4 show, with the service picking up Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror in 2015.

Walters previously said that Drake would appear in the new series of Top Boy and that he would play a “significant” role in the show.

“We met up to start talking about the show and we are working out a role for him,” he told The Mirror. “He loves acting, of course he wanted a part. He’s going to be really hands on and is getting stuck into it.”