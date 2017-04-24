‘TOWIE’ star Ferne McCann’s boyfriend Arthur Collins arrested and charged over Dalston club acid attack

20 people were injured and two were left blind

‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star Ferne McCann’s fiancée Arthur Collins has been arrested and charged over an acid attack in a club in Dalston that injured 20 people.

Earlier this month, around 600 clubbers were evacuated after a man allegedly sprayed acid inside the Mangle E8 club on Sidworth Street in Dalston, London during the early hours of Monday 17 April. A man and a 22-year-old woman were moved to a specialist hospital, but later lost their sight. It then emerged that police wanted Collins, 25, for questioning.

Now after an extensive manhunt, Collins has been found, arrested and charged with 14 counts of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm and one count of throwing corrosive fluid on a person with intent to do grievous bodily harm. A second man, 21-year-old Andre Phoenix has also been arrested and was charged with seven counts of grievous bodily harm in relation to the attack. They will appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 April.