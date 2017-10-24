TOWIE’s Gemma Collins ‘to sue the BBC’ after falling down hole at Radio 1 Teen Awards

"I've got to consult a lawyer."

TOWIE star Gemma Collins is reportedly planning to sue the BBC after she fell through a large hole onstage at the Radio 1 Teen Awards.

The reality TV star was present at the ceremony on Sunday afternoon to present the award for Best TV show, which was awarded to Love Island.

But as she left the stage, she fell down the trap door that had raised Love Island‘s Jamie Jewitt, Amber Davies and Marcel Somerville on a mechanical lift to accept the trophy.

Despite later telling Nick Grimshaw that she was “okay”, Collins has now confirmed that she has consulted a lawyer about the possibility of suing the BBC for the incident.

Collins, 36, told The Sun: “I’ve got to consult a lawyer, yeah. The BBC, they’ve not been in touch with any compensation or anything – or even an apology.”

She added: “I am overwhelmed by everyone’s support but if we just take a minute and watch that clip back it could have been the end of The GC. I can’t back down from it.”

In a statement, a Radio 1 spokesperson confirmed that they were awaiting a report on the incident from show producers Remedy.

“They have told us that Gemma did receive a full briefing before going on stage”, a spokeswoman told The Sun.

Collins, however, maintains that she was not told about how the Love Island stars would be arriving on stage.

“Not at one point did (they) say, ‘If you move to the right, you are going to fall’. (They) didn’t even tell me they were coming up from below”, she claimed.

She also claimed to have experienced “bruising” after falling on one side of her body.

“”It’s the left side of my body that is coming out now with the bruising because I smacked down on to whatever material they had used for that raised platform”, she said.