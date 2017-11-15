‘Transparent’ could continue without Jeffrey Tambor after sexual harassment claims

Tambor has been accused of "implied inappropriate behaviour" by former assistant Van Barnes

Hit Amazon series Transparent could reportedly continue without its lead star Jeffrey Tambor after the allegations of sexual harassment levelled at the actor.

Arrested Development star Tambor – who portrays transgender parent Maura in Transparent – has been accused of “implied inappropriate behaviour” by former assistant Van Barnes. Responding to the allegations, Tambor has “vehemently” denied the claims, describing them as “baseless”.

Deadline now reports that the show’s writers are “contemplated a possible a fifth season without the show’s title and celebrated character”. It is also noted that writers were already working on storylines for the show’s fifth season when the allegations emerged.

Following the allegations, Transparent creator Jill Soloway said in a statement: “Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety, and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles. We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter.”

A spokesperson for Amazon Studios, producers of Transparent, confirmed that the company is investigating the claims and is “in the process of speaking to members of the Transparent production and Tambor personally”. Amazon Entertainment VP for global communications Craig Berman told The Hollywood Reporter that the inquiry is in its “very early” stages.

Following the allegations, Tambor released a statement, saying: “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behaviour toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Barnes, a transgender woman, previously appeared in Caitlyn Jenner’s I Am Cait documentary show, as well as the Amazon anthology series This is Me.