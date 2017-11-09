‘Transparent’ creator issues statement as Amazon investigates Jeffrey Tambor over harassment allegations

'Arrested Development' star has been accused of sexual harassment by former assistant

The creator of hit Amazon show Transparent has released a statement following allegations of sexual harassment levelled at the show’s star Jeffrey Tambor.

Arrested Development actor Tambor – who portrays transgender parent Maura in Transparent – has been accused of “implied inappropriate behaviour” by former assistant Van Barnes. Responding to the allegations, Tambor has “vehemently” denied the claims, describing them as “baseless”.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Transparent creator Jill Soloway (pictured above) has now said: “Anything that would diminish the level of respect, safety, and inclusion so fundamental to our workplace is completely antithetical to our principles. We are cooperating with the investigation into this matter.”

A spokesperson for Amazon Studios, producers of Transparent, has confirmed that the company is investigating the claims and is “in the process of speaking to members of the Transparent production and Tambor personally”. Amazon Entertainment VP for global communications Craig Berman has told The Hollywood Reporter that the inquiry is in its “very early” stages.

Following the allegations, Tambor released a statement, saying: “I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her. I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behaviour toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Barnes, a transgender woman, previously appeared in Caitlyn Jenner’s I Am Cait documentary show, as well as the Amazon anthology series This is Me.

The news comes just weeks after Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigned over sexual harassment claims. Price was accused of misconduct by Man in the High Castle producer Isa Hackett, who alleged that Price had repeatedly and inappropriately propositioned her during an Amazon party at Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego.