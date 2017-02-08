Tributes paid after ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star Richard Hatch dies

Fans, friends and family remember a sci-fi icon

Richard Hatch, the actor who found fame in ‘Battlestar Galactica’, has died at the age of 71.

Hatch, an icon among sci-fi fans for his Golden Globe-winning role as Captain Apollo in the original ‘Battlestar Galactica’ series, passed away after losing his battle with pancreatic cancer.

Not only did he earn acclaim for his part in the first run of the hit 70s series, but he returned as Tom Zarek in the 2003 remake and wrote five novels based around the show and its characters, as well as starring in other classic TV shows including ‘All My Children’ and ‘Hawaii Five-O’.

He died at his Santa Clarita home in California with his son Paul by his side.

His family have issued the following statement:

“Paul Hatch, on behalf of the Hatch family and friends is sad to confirm the passing of his beloved father Richard Lawrence Hatch, who passed away in Los Angeles, California this afternoon.

“He died peacefully with his family and friends at his side after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

“Richard was well known to legions of fans for his roles as Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica television series and also as Tom Zarek in the 2003 remake of the series.

“Born May 21, 1945 in Santa Monica, Richard was an actor, writer, and producer best known for his role as Captain Apollo in the original Battlestar Galactica television series, and also as Tom Zarek in the 2003 remake of Battlestar Galactica.

“After beginning his career in Off Broadway theatre, in 1970 he joined the cast of All My Children and then went on to become a fixture as a guest star on numerous hit TV series and movie for television, eventually replacing Michael Douglas as Karl Malden’s partner in the Streets of San Francisco.

“In 1978 his starring role in Battlestar Galactica brought him worldwide recognition as well as a Golden Globe nomination.

“In spite of significant roles in other series and motion pictures over the following decades, his connection with the original Battlestar as well as the remake, created an international following among science fiction fans. While continuing his acting career Richard was a popular figure at Comic Book conventions, science fiction forums and even hosted his own cruise ship events.”

Friends and fans have since spoken out in tribute: