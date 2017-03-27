New ‘True Detective’ episodes have been written for a third season

Matthew McConaughey recently expressed interest in returning to the show

True Detective could be set to return for a third season, according to new reports.

The HBO show attracted rave reviews when its first season aired in 2014 with Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in the lead roles. However, its second season fared less well with a cast of new characters and actors including Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn.

Entertainment Weekly now reports that the show’s creator Nic Pizzolatto has “penned at least the first two episodes” for a potential third season, with Deadwood producer David Milch reportedly “coming on board”.

However, the report adds:”The extent of Pizzolatto and Milch’s collaboration is still early days and not yet formalized,” continuing: “A third season has also not yet been greenlit, so new episodes are far from certain.”

It is not known whether the hypothetical third season would be a continuation of the first, second or a new anthology story altogether.

Late last year, Matthew McConaughey said he wouldn’t “hesitate for a second” to sign up for season three of True Detective. He previously said that he “misses” his character.

HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, has also renewed hopes that there could be a third season, saying that the show is “not dead”.