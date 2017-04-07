Ex-‘SNL’ star says Trump ‘struggled to read’ when he hosted the show

Taran Killam calls Trump a 'moron'

Former Saturday Night Live star Taran Killam has described Donald Trump as a “moron” and claims that the President “struggled to read” when he hosted the US show.

Trump hosted the long-running NBC show in November 2015, with Killam parting ways with SNL last August.

Speaking recently to Brooklyn Magazine, Killam said: “The president is a moron,” adding of the experience of Trump hosting SNL: “It was not fun, and most of the cast and writers were not excited to have him there. I didn’t get the feeling that he was excited to be there, and it felt like a move for ratings from both sides.”

“He was… everything you see,” Killam continued. “What you see is what you get with him, really. I mean, there was no big reveal. He struggled to read at the table read, which did not give many of us great confidence. Didn’t get the jokes, really. He’s just a man who seems to be powered by bluster.”

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson has hit out at Ivanka Trump, slamming her ‘cowardly’ for not being more ‘vocal’ over her father Donald’s Presidency.

Earlier this week, Ivanka responded to Johansson’s SNL spoof sketch – in which she impersonated the President’s daughter and called her ‘complicit’. It was a parody fragrance ad, aimed at “the woman who could stop all this but won’t”.