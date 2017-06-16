Watch two US news anchors pay tribute to Tupac by incorporating his lyrics into their broadcast

Atlanta's WSB-TV presenters have previously paid similar homage to Notorious B.I.G. and Phife Dawg

Two US news anchors have paid tribute to Tupac on what would’ve been the late rapper’s 46th birthday by incorporating snippets of his lyrics into their broadcasts – watch the clip below.

Anchor Fred Blankenship and traffic reporter Mark Arum, who are part of the morning presenting team of the Atlanta news channel WSB-TV, have previous when it comes to delivering such hip-hop homages, having previously dropped in references to the late MCs Phife Dawg and the Notorious B.I.G. in previous broadcasts.

Marking Tupac’s 46th birthday earlier today (June 16), Blankenship and Arum traded lyrical nods to Tupac during their broadcast this morning.

“Like the 285, I get around,” Blankenship began, “’round and ’round, ’round we go every Friday.” Arum delivered most of the references, at one point quipping: “Yesterday morning led to a horrible ride on I85, but you know: that’s just the way it is, some things will never change.”

Watch the latest hip-hop news broadcast from WSB-TV below.

Tupac’s 46th birthday was also marked by the release of the long-awaited biopic All Eyez On Me in the US. The film will be released in the UK on June 30.

However, Jada Pinkett Smith – who had a close friendship with the late rapper in high school – has criticised the film for its “deeply hurtful” portrayal of their relationship.