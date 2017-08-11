TV adaption of JK Rowling’s ‘Cuckoo’s Calling’ will debut this month

The 'Harry Potter' author wrote the book under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith

JK Rowling‘s Strike: The Cuckoo’s Calling book has been adapted for TV.

The Harry Potter author wrote a series of detective books, Cormoran Strike, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

BBC One have picked up the first book in that series and it will air for the first time later this month.

The Cuckoo’s Calling will star Tom Burke (The Musketeers) as detective Cormoran Strike, as Digital Spy reports.

The programme will see Strike investigate the alleged suicide of supermodel Lula Landry. Elarica Gallacher will play the ill-fated model, while Holliday Grainger will take on the role of Strike’s partner, Robin Ellacott.

The Cuckoo’s Calling will air at 9pm on August 27.

Earlier this month, Rowling was named the richest author in the world, claiming the top spot from James Patterson.

The author has been estimated to have earned $95 million in the year ending May 31 2017. The figure is equivalent to $180 per minute – due in no small part to the release of her play manuscript for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which sold more than 680,000 print copies in the UK in the first three days on sale last summer, making it the fastest selling book since the final Harry Potter novel.

JK Rowling’s earnings will also have been boosted by the release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, a feature-length film set in the Harry Potter universe, while new illustrated versions of the Harry Potter novels have recently been release, also adding to Rowling’s earnings.