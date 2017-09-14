David Lynch talks potential ‘Twin Peaks’ fourth season

The show retured earlier this year, ending a 26-year absence from the small screen

David Lynch has talked about a possible fourth season of Twin Peaks.

The show returned for its current run of episodes back in May, ending a 26-year absence from the small screen.

Twin Peaks: The Return went through seven circles of development hell on its way to our screens. David Lynch quit at one point due to budget constraints, but later returned to the project, presumably after his demands were met. He had previously said there would never be a third season of the programme and that changed eventually.

Speaking at Serbia’s Belgrade Culture Centre, Lynch answered a fan question about the potential for another season.

He said that at this point, it’s too early to say whether it would be a possibility. “It took me four and a half years to write and film this season,” he said, so fans would have to be patient. Watch clips of Lynch’s Skype chat below.

Сторителинг A post shared by Marija Pavlović (@mary_went_round) on Sep 12, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

Last month, David Bowie returned to Twin Peaks in a cameo that used footage from his original appearance in the cult show’s big screen prequel.

The music icon originally appeared as FBI agent Philip Jeffries in 1992’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, and was in talks with creator David Lynch to reprise the role before his death in January 2016.

His character reappeared during a scene that saw Gordon Cole, played by David Lynch, recount a dream sequence to FBI forensics expert Albert Rosenfield.

The episode was also dedicated to Bowie, with his name appearing during the credits